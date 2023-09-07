Read more about GBI Investigates Inmate Death at Richmond County Jail

Augusta, GA (September 6, 2023) – On September 5, 2023, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation regarding the death of an inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that Stacey Nicole Lopez, age 18, of Augusta, GA, was found unresponsive in an isolation cell at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office staff on September 5, 2023. Lopez was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she received treatment. She died earlier today.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson, GA at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.