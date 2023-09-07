Government Provides Funding for Emergency Shelter in North Battleford

CANADA, September 7 - Released on September 7, 2023

Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) is providing $219,000 to the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC) for the purchase of the Miwasin Kikinaw 40-space emergency shelter in North Battleford.

"The province is pleased to provide funding to Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs for the purchase of its emergency shelter that will continue to provide support for individuals facing homelessness in the Battlefords area," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Through the Miwasin Kikinaw project, BATC supports individuals who need more than a home to remain connected to their community."

The purchase of the building, located at 962 -102nd Avenue, North Battleford, enables BATC to continue operating the Miwasin Kikinaw emergency shelter, which is funded through various grants provided by the local Community Development Corporation and Métis Nation-Saskatchewan. BATC has been operating the shelter since 2021 with support from the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, the City of North Battleford, and the Province of Saskatchewan.

"The Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs express their satisfaction with the province's involvement in acquiring the facility for the Miwasin Kikinaw Emergency Transition Shelter," BATC CEO Joan Bear said. "Addressing the needs of the most at-risk members of our community requires collective efforts from all walks of life. In an effort to unite various services for the shelter, BATC took the initiative in May to establish a collaborative network involving multiple agencies."

BATC provides a variety of services and supports on- and off-reserve to the more than 12,000 citizens of the member Nations. Services in the areas of housing development support, economic development, band governance, financial management, justice, sports and recreation, social development, employment training, industry relations, urban services, and emergency shelter are provided by BATC.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to collaborate with Indigenous and community partners across the province to support vulnerable people and connect them to the supports and services they need.

