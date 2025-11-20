New Funding will Support Victims of Crime and Build Community Safety in West Central Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 20, 2025

Saskatchewan is providing $45,000 through the Civil Property Forfeiture Fund to the West Central Crisis and Family Support Centre in Kindersley to develop a safe interview room to support victims of sexual and gender-based crime.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to provide funding for organizations across the province that ensure residents and families will be safe and secure in times of crisis," MLA For Kindersley-Biggar Kim Gartner said on behalf of Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. "The West Central Crisis and Family Support Centre provides wrap around services and trauma-informed care for victims of crime. This new facility will also support officers in investigating and ultimately prosecuting those who commit these crimes, contributing to safer communities free from violence."

Trauma-informed safe interview rooms build trust and communication, helping victims report crimes to police in a more comfortable environment. Funding will create a sound-proof environment to ensure privacy, with new audio/video equipment for capturing interviews. These spaces contribute to positive outcomes for victims by improving emotional and physical wellbeing, and support effective police investigations and successful prosecutions.

"We sincerely appreciate the Ministry of Justice's support and the opportunity to partner in creating a secure, trauma-informed Safe Interview Room for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence," West Central Crisis Family Support Centre Inc. Executive Director Michelle Weber said. "This investment ensures individuals can speak safely, be heard without fear, and receive the compassionate, professional support they need during one of the most challenging moments of their lives."

The Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund includes forfeited cash and the proceeds of other forfeited assets which are converted into cash. Distributions from the fund are intended to enhance public safety and assist victims and are made at least once per fiscal year when resources allow. Since its inception in 2009, over $10 million has gone back into Saskatchewan communities.

Most of the proceeds forfeited result from drug trafficking activity in Saskatchewan communities. Making these profits unavailable disrupts and deters future activity as traffickers are unable to purchase additional drugs to re-sell. Since April 2024, the Civil Forfeiture Office has forfeited approximately $635,000 in illegal proceeds related to fentanyl trafficking. This is the equivalent of approximately 63,500 individual doses of fentanyl.

Distributions approved in fall 2025 total over $1.6 million. In 2024-25, over $1.1 million was approved for distribution to police operations, the Victims' Fund, and community organizations.

For more information on previous distributions:

Government Provides Funding to Prince Albert Police for New Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiation Team Equipment | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Government Provides Funding to Estevan Police Service for Child and Youth Interview Room | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Regina Police Service Receive Civil Forfeiture Funding to Renovate Range | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund Supports Community Safety Initiatives | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: