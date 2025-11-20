New Legislation to Recognize the Heritages of Saskatchewan's Many Peoples

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 20, 2025

Today, Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Alana Ross introduced The Heritage Recognition (From Many Peoples, Strength) Act to create a new framework for recognizing the days, weeks, and months that celebrate the unique heritages of Saskatchewan's many peoples.

"The diversity of Saskatchewan's many peoples and our unique heritages are a source of strength for our province," Ross said. "What more fitting a name for enshrining heritage recognitions in law than our provincial motto."

Representatives of various cultural and faith groups attended proceedings of the Legislative Assembly to witness the introduction of the Act, celebrate diversity, and strengthen relationships between communities with a networking reception hosted by Minister Ross and the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan.

“The Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan is pleased to join the Government of Saskatchewan in recognizing this new Act that’s rooted in our provincial motto,“ Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan (MCoS) Executive Director Rhonda Rosenberg said. “It's particularly relevant that it’s being introduced during Saskatchewan Multicultural Week with its 2025 theme Rooted in Reciprocity, Growing in Solidarity. This is an opportunity for all people in Saskatchewan to amplify the benefits of cultural diversity and the dangers of racism. MCoS is proud to celebrate our fiftieth anniversary this year! We look forward to continuing to build respectful, equitable and lasting connections for reconciliation as the foundation for our culturally diverse and harmonious future.”

Under new framework, heritage recognitions will be enshrined in law and automatic each year. This is in contrast to the current process, which requires representatives of cultural and faith communities to submit a proclamation request each year. Standalone regulations specific to each individual recognition are being developed in collaboration with community representatives.

"Collaborating with representatives of the various communities whose unique heritages will be recognized under the new framework is an important part of this process," Ross said. "While our initial focus has been on groups that we know have requested a proclamation in the past, I encourage any groups that are interested to contact my office, and we will be pleased to work with you."

The regulations will be brought into effect after The From Many Peoples, Strength Act receives Royal Assent, which is anticipated at the end of the spring 2026 sitting of the Legislative Assembly. In the meantime, representatives of cultural and faith communities are encouraged to continue to submit proclamation requests through the existing process by contacting Minister Ross' office.

-30-

For more information, contact: