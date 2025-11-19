Government Expands Provincial Approach to Homelessness

CANADA, November 19 - Released on November 19, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is building on the Provincial Approach to Homelessness (PATH), investing up to an additional $20 million over three years to expand programs to prevent homelessness and enhance support services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

"Through the ministries of Social Services, Health, and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, we have invested more than $98 million in homelessness services since the foundational PATH investment was announced in 2023," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This additional provincial investment is building on programs and services already in place to provide multi-year funding for community-led responses to homelessness, expand emergency shelter capacity, and support transitions to supportive housing."

Up to an additional $20 million in provincial funding over the next three years will provide:

$12 million to expand homelessness services by providing predictable multi-year funding to municipalities to support community-led priorities and strategies;

$4 million to create up to 40 new emergency shelter spaces at existing shelters based on demonstrated need; and

$4 million to create up to 60 new supportive housing spaces and add more trusteeship services to support individuals to transition to supportive housing.

PATH has provided a foundation to collaborate and seek new solutions to the complex issue of homelessness with all levels of government and Indigenous and community partners. The initial PATH investment of $40.2 million in 2023 created new supportive housing spaces, emergency shelter spaces, and community safety and outreach services across the province. Since then, partners have also responded to arising needs together to establish and expand drop-in and outreach services.

"Our discussions with partners led to the areas chosen for this additional investment, with a focus on supporting services and initiatives that are demonstrating progress and having a positive impact," Jenson said. "We look forward to continuing to partner with service providers, with our municipal and federal counterparts, and with Indigenous and community organizations to help people in need transition to stable housing, remain successfully housed, and achieve a better quality of life."

