New Group Home for People With Disabilities Opens in Regina

CANADA, September 8 - Released on September 7, 2023

Four individuals in Regina with intellectual disabilities were joined by representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan and Chip and Dale Homes Inc. to celebrate the grand opening of their new group home.

"Group homes are key to building welcoming, inclusive communities where everyone can participate," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "That is why our government is proud to support the development and operations of this group home. I thank our partners at Chip and Dale Homes for their ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for adults living with intellectual disabilities while also fostering a sense of community and family."

The new home supports four individuals with intellectual disabilities. Saskatchewan Housing Corporation provided more than $1.1 million in capital funding to develop the group home, and the Ministry of Social Services provided $55,000 in start-up funding. The ministry will also provide more than $571,000 in annualized funding to support the operations of the group home.

Chip and Dale Homes Inc. is a non-profit organization that has supported individuals with intellectual disabilities in Regina for more than 40 years. Chip and Dale Homes operates family-like homes through a person-centred approach to provide the best quality of life possible. Currently, Chip and Dale Homes Inc. operates 15 group homes supporting a total of 54 individuals, and their day program serves 29 individuals.

"We are very excited to welcome four new people to their new home," Chip and Dale Homes Inc. Executive Director Tamara Jackson said. "Every person experiencing disability deserves to be supported to live in their community and we are excited that we can help these individuals achieve the hopes and dreams that they have for their future. It is exciting to see them make new friendships, experience new things and continue to do all the things that are important to them. This project was a long time in the making and we thank the Ministry of Social Services and Saskatchewan Housing Corporation for their contributions."

For information on how to access supports for people with intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery (CLSD) office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

For more information on Chip and Dale Homes, visit www.chipanddalehomesinc.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca