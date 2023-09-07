Submit Release
Supreme Court of California Refuses the County Board of Supervisors’ Challenge to Measure K

In an attempt to reform county politics, Measure K set one, four-year term of service for candidates elected to the Board of Supervisors. The measure also capped compensation nearly equal to the median household in the county.

