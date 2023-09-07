In an attempt to reform county politics, Measure K set one, four-year term of service for candidates elected to the Board of Supervisors. The measure also capped compensation nearly equal to the median household in the county.
Supreme Court of California Refuses the County Board of Supervisors’ Challenge to Measure K
