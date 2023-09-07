Del Rio Port of Entry will begin to process tourist bus lines as of Sept. 11

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry will begin to process tourist bus lines as of September 11, 2023

“The Del Rio Port of Entry is excited to introduce a new alternative for the traveling public to enter the United States,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “We continue to be dedicated to efficiently processing legitimate travel into the United States, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all travelers.”

Bus operations will commence on Monday, September 11, 2023. The hours of operation will be 6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. daily. CBP strongly encourages those travelers needing 1-94 tourist permits to save time upon arrival to the U.S. by applying for them online via CBP One. To help reduce wait times and long lines, travelers can take advantage of facial biometrics and the CBP One™, which is a single portal for CBP mobile applications and services.

