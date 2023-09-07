THE 13th ANNUAL ROOKIE USA SHOW RETURNS TO NYFW
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Sterling Shepard walks the runway during the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Royal Reign and Lil Kim attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)
Celebrity Kids strutted their stuff on the catwalk for the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show presented by Haddad Brands.NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Kids strutted their stuff on the catwalk for the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show presented by Haddad Brands that took place in New York City on Wednesday, September 6th. The exclusive event was one of the most sought-after invites of the week and took place at IRON23. Some of the world's most fashionable celebrity kids and influencers showcased the season’s latest looks and must-have gear, including apparel, accessories, and footwear from top global brands, including Nike, Jordan, Levi's®, Converse, and Hurley.
The show benefited Moms for Moms NYC on behalf of NY Knicks star Julius Randle. The Moms for Moms mission is to empower single mothers by providing critical postpartum and newborn essentials to lessen the stress that comes with living in poverty.
The event was hosted by New York's very own Kidfluencer, Haileigh Vasquez. Performances were presented by Sophia Rita and the local Knicks City Kids. DJ Sophia Rocks rocked the music for the catwalk. Cincoro Tequila was on hand to provide specialty cocktails for adult attendees.
Celebrity Attendees
· NBA star Julius Randle
· NBA star Charles Oakley
· NFL star Sterling Shepard
· NFL star Victor Cruz
· NFL star Chris Johnson
· NFL star Tiki Barber
· NFL star Brandon Flowers
· MLB star Robinson Cano
· Boxer Peter Quillin
· E! News Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
· Rapper Lil Kim
· Rapper Saint JHN
· Backstreet Boy AJ McLean
· Musician Shenseea
· CBS Mornings Co-Host Nate Burleson
· Power 105’s DJ Envy’s children
· Law & Order SVU Star Ice-T and Coco
· Law & Order SVU actor Ryan Buggle
· Actress and Actors Alysia Reiner’s and David Allen Bosche
· Reality star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
· Reality star Cheyenne Davis and Cory Wharton
· Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar
· Youth Surfer Carter Doorley
· Influencer Claudette Bailon, @ClaudetteBailon
· Influencer Mel White, @MelrWhite
· Influencer Aaliyah Jay, @AaliyahJay
· Influencer Jessica Wang, @JessicaWang
· Influencer Khalilah Beavers, @khalilahbeavers
· Influencers Ava and Leah, @Clementstwins
· Influencer Kaia, @k.a.i.a_3
· Influencer Kai Cech, @kaicech
· Influencer Zooey Miyoshi, @zooeyinthecity
· Influencer Angelina and Jaelynn Bader, @badertwins
ABOUT MOMS FOR MOMS:
Moms for Moms exists to fill an urgent need at a critical time. Moms for Moms provides single mothers, living in abusive, homeless, and low-income situations, with two care packages that include the CRITICAL SUPPLIES women need most after the birth of a child: a POSTPARTUM RECOVERY CARE KIT for themselves and a NEWBORN BABY BUNDLE for their child (ages 0-6 months). These care packages are designed to alleviate the stress and financial burden that becoming a mother can bring while also helping to begin one’s journey into motherhood with pride and dignity.
ABOUT CINCORO TEQUILA:
Cincoro Tequila was founded in 2019 by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NBA owners Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Wes Edens of the Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics. The five founders are fierce competitors that bonded over a shared passion for tequila, and they set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. In just three years, Cincoro has sold over 1.5 million bottles nationally and has won 28 awards in accredited spirits competitions. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.
ABOUT CHRISTINE VALMY:
Christine Valmy delivers the highest quality experience across the spectrum of beauty education, skin care treatment methods, and natural skin care products for personal and professional care. As experts in each of these realms, Christine Valmy offers a unique value to all with a passion for beauty. Established in 1965 as the first of its kind in the United States, Christine Valmy International School offers world-renowned education across a range of exciting and engaging beauty disciplines. Every course offers a top-quality learning experience that passes on industry-leading expertise to students.
