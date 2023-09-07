THE 13th ANNUAL ROOKIE USA SHOW RETURNS TO NYFW

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Sterling Shepard walks the runway during the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Royal Reign and Lil Kim attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)