Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Port Jervis, NY-based Ahearn Insurance Agency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Princeton, New Jersey, has acquired The Ahearn Insurance Agency of Port Jervis, New York. Terms were not disclosed.
Tom Ahearn, President of The Ahearn Insurance Agency, stated, “We are excited to bring The Ahearn Insurance Agency to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”
“We are pleased to welcome The Ahearn Insurance Agency,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Tom and his team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in the Hudson and Delaware Valleys.”
About Union Bay Acquisition
Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.
For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.
Patrick Sullivan
Tom Ahearn, President of The Ahearn Insurance Agency, stated, “We are excited to bring The Ahearn Insurance Agency to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”
“We are pleased to welcome The Ahearn Insurance Agency,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Tom and his team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in the Hudson and Delaware Valleys.”
About Union Bay Acquisition
Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.
For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.
Patrick Sullivan
Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC
email us here