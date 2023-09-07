Michelman Hires Matt Adler as Strategic Account Manager for HP Indigo Business

Matt Adler

In this newly created role, Adler will focus on expanding Michelman's strategic relationship with HP Indigo Digital Press owners.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman is pleased to announce that, effective September 5, 2023, Matt Adler will be joining the company as the Global Strategic Account Manager — HP Indigo business. In this newly created role, Adler will focus on expanding Michelman's strategic relationship with HP Indigo Digital Press owners to support the expansion of digital printing in the labels and flexible packaging industries. Adler will be working closely with HP Indigo to build upon Michelman solutions, developed over more than 20 years of close collaboration and expanding application expertise, to help accelerate growth.

Adler will leverage his extensive industry expertise, acquired over three decades in the label and digital printing industry, to nurture relationships between key stakeholders in the digital printing value chain including HP Indigo Digital Press owners, our distribution channel partners, and Michelman's experienced application experts. Adler will also help Michelman identify new opportunities so that we can proactively target our innovation work to meet evolving digital printing needs.

Adler commented about his new position, "I'm honored to join the Michelman team. The digital printing industry is transforming the label and packaging industries, and Michelman's commitment to Innovating a Sustainable Future makes it the ideal place to channel my passion and expertise. Together, we'll strengthen existing partnerships and pave new avenues of collaboration, ensuring mutual growth and success with our key partners and customers."

"We're excited to have Matt on board. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the labels and packaging industries. As we continue to evolve and expand, Matt's role will be key to ensuring our partnerships continue to strengthen, and the voice of the customer continues to lead market-driven innovation at Michelman," said Lisa DiGate, Michelman's Vice President, Global Business – HP Indigo.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.