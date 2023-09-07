Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools educator named 2024 Ohio Teacher of the Year

Release date: 9/7/2023

Mark Lowrie, a broadcast journalism teacher at Gahanna Lincoln High School in Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, has been named the 2024 Ohio Teacher of the Year. Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Chris Woolard made the surprise public announcement today during an assembly with students and staff members at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Lowrie’s journey to teaching began outside of the education profession with a career as a local television sports producer and editor in Northeast and Central Ohio. He combined his love of storytelling with a passion for education to create a successful learning environment built on respect, student ownership and dedication to excellence. Now with two decades as a teacher, he has built award-winning high school broadcasting programs for students and cultivated impressive programs for two Ohio school districts.



“Mark Lowrie shows us the impact of what a profound belief in students can do and that creating new opportunities often provides the encouragement students need to harness their talents and reach success,” Dr. Woolard said. “The rich learning experiences Mr. Lowrie creates will be remembered throughout his students’ lives and provide a foundation for every next step they wish to pursue.”



“The Ohio Teacher of the Year program is a point of pride for the State Board of Education,” Paul LaRue, State Board of Education President said. “The State Board of Education would like to wish Mr. Lowrie congratulations on his success in the classroom.”



Lowrie’s teaching career began at Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst, Ohio in 2001, where he spent 18 years operating a successful high school broadcasting program before moving to Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools in 2019. Since moving to Gahanna Lincoln High School, Lowrie has designed four new courses and grew enrollment in the broadcast journalism program from 27 to more than 130 students in three years.



The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has honored Lowrie’s students with seven National Student Production Awards (SPA) and 79 Regional SPAs. Also known as the Student Emmys, Lowrie’s students led the nation with three National SPAs in 2022, including Best Newscast and the National Scholastic Press Association Pacemaker Award, which honors the top four broadcast programs nationally.



Read Mr. Lowrie's full bio here.



About the Ohio Teacher of the Year Program

Earlier this year, school administrators, fellow educators, parents, students and community members nominated teachers for Ohio’s State Board District Teacher of the Year recognition. In August, Lowrie was named the State Board District 6 Teacher of the Year – one of 11 teachers statewide to receive the district-level honor. From the field of 11, Lowrie was one of four teachers named as a statewide finalist. As the state teacher of the year, Lowrie will represent Ohio in the 2024 National Teacher of the Year selection sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers.



The Ohio Teacher of the Year program began in 1964. Details about the selection process, the list of previous recipients and additional program information are available on the Ohio Teacher of the Year webpage.



###