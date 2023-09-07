Goodberry’s Contributes to Tools4Schools and Crayons2Calculators Through Their Serving Smiles Spreading Joy Campaign
(2022 sundaes sold and over $5,000 donated)
We recognize that schools play a vital role in shaping the future of our communities, and we are committed to contributing to their success”RALEIGH, NC, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodberry's Frozen Custard, an established dessert destination with multiple locations throughout The Triangle, has concluded a month-long campaign aimed at raising funds for the organizations Tools4Schools and Crayons2Calculators. The campaign Serving Smiles Spreading Joy, which launched on August 8 (National Frozen Custard Day), extended throughout the month, concluding on August 28 in line with the traditional Wake and Durham County School Calendars.
— H.J. Brathwaite, president, and CEO at Goodberry’s Frozen Custard
“At Goodberry’s, we believe in the power of education and the importance of supporting our local schools,” said H.J. Brathwaite, president, and CEO at Goodberry’s Frozen Custard. “We recognize that schools play a vital role in shaping the future of our communities, and we are committed to contributing to their success. Our Serving Smiles and Spreading Joy campaign was another opportunity to give back to a community that has supported us over the last 35 years.”
All nine Goodberry's locations participated in the campaign, designating a portion of their sales from the ‘Back to School Sundae’ towards the organizations. This frozen custard treat featured a brownie, three scoops of vanilla frozen custard, marshmallow, crushed Oreos, whipped cream, sprinkles, and two cherries on top.
"Crayons2Calculators is so thankful for our partnership with Goodberry’s of Durham this year,” said Cheryl Ann Welsh, board chair of Crayons2Calculators."The proceeds donated from their 'Back to School Sundae campaign will enable us to extend our support to a greater number of Durham Public School students, making a difference in their educational journeys.”
Throughout the campaign, a total of 2,022 Back to School Sundaes were sold, resulting in a charitable contribution of $5,459.40. Of this sum, $4,367.52 will be directed to Tools4Schools in Wake County, supporting their mission to provide essential tools to students. Additionally, $1,091.88 will benefit Crayons2Calculators in Durham County, helping bridge educational resource gaps for underserved students.
“We are so appreciative of Goodberry’s support of Tools4Schools this summer, not just because they are providing much-needed funds to buy supplies for classrooms, but they also helped raise awareness of the needs of our public school teachers and students,” said Keith Poston, president, WakeEd Partnership. “This donation will help make sure our students have what they need and reduce the amount teachers must spend out of their own pockets for basic classroom supplies.”
Goodberry’s, which celebrates its 35th birthday today, September 7, 2023, has a history of helping great charities since 1988. This year's Serving Smiles Spreading Joy campaign continued this ongoing commitment to the community, focusing on aiding local schools.
###
About Goodberry’s
Established in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1988, Goodberry Creamery, Inc. is a cherished institution in The Triangle. Founder Harry Brathwaite's vision was to create exceptional frozen custard treats using all-natural ingredients, setting them apart from conventional desserts. Today, with nine locations across the Triangle, Goodberry's offers a diverse range of flavors and toppings, from classic favorites to innovative creations like the "Carolina Concrete." Their state-of-the-art dairy processing plant in Wake Forest ensures control over the entire custard-making process, maintaining a tradition of quality and community. For more information, please visit goodberrys.com.
About WakeEd Partnership and Tools4Schools
Celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2023, WakeEd Partnership (WakeEd) is a leading independent nonprofit backed by business and community leaders to support the teachers, students, and families of Wake County Public Schools. Since 1983, WakeEd has been committed to improving public education and advocating for excellent educational opportunities for all students. WakeEd’s Tools4Schools classroom supply store provides FREE classroom supplies for the nearly 11,000 teachers in Wake County to ensure that all students have the supplies they need to focus on learning. For more information, please visit wakeed.org.
About Crayons2Calculators
Crayons2Calculators (C2C) is a committed group of staff and volunteers who partner with the community to directly equip Durham Public School teachers with the classroom supplies they need to help reduce barriers to success for every Durham Public School student. C2C was founded in 2006 with the vision to enable students’ learning, growth, and academic success. In the 15 years since its founding, C2C has contributed significantly toward meeting the “school supplies gap.” Each year, the organization serves over 1,000 teachers and distributes more than $100,000 worth of supplies. For more information, please visit crayons2calculators.org.
Megan Heater
S&A Communications
mheater@sacommunications.com