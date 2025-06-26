Edge Athletic Company Celebrates the Spirit of the Cary Cup

Ignites a Movement for Creative Play with Free Youth Events and a High-Energy Summer Series

We exist to give beginners and ballers a place to grow. Whether soccer is your primary sport or one of many, every kid should have space to play, learn, and build confidence.” — Eric Quimby, co-founder of Edge Athletic Company

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this month, the inaugural Cary Cup, held in coordination with The Soccer Tournament (TST), introduced something bold to youth soccer—a reimagined format built on excitement, creativity, and pressure-tested play. Using TST’s Target Score Time (TM), the tournament ensured every match ended with a game-winning goal, removing the clock and rewarding effort, instinct, and grit.For Edge Athletic Company, the Cary Cup wasn’t about winning—it was a celebration of what youth sports should be: a place for kids to grow, play fearlessly, and build real-world skills through movement, challenge, and fun.“Edge Athletic Company has been an incredible partner and supporter of The Cary Cup,” said Jason Berger, Cary Cup organizer. “What Edge is doing for youth players—creating flexible access points, encouraging creativity, and making space for athletes to grow on their own terms—is great for the future of youth sports. Their programs are a blueprint for how to build confidence, joy, and lasting development.”Edge brought together two teams composed of local youth players—some who train at Edge, others who compete for area clubs, and many who are friends and family connected to the Edge community. The 2013 team erased a 4–1 deficit to win in Target Score Time. The 2009 team battled through the bracket, clinching their final match in a gritty 2v2 showdown. These weren’t traditional wins—they were moments of resilience, teamwork, and joy. The kind of moments Target Score Time is designed to create.“What we saw from our 2009 team—gritty, creative, fearless, and having a blast—that’s exactly the kind of environment we want to champion at Edge,” said Eric Quimby, co-founder of Edge Athletic Company. “We exist to give beginners and ballers a place to grow. Whether soccer is your primary sport or one of many, every kid should have space to play, learn, and build confidence.”To extend the energy of the Cary Cup, Edge is hosting some free events and a summer soccer series.Free Youth Events- Free Soccer Clinic | July 12, 2025, | 11a.m. | Ages 3–7- Free Parents' Night Out | July 19, 2025 | 5:30p.m. | Ages 6–12The Summer Pick-Up SeriesWeekly 3v3 and 4v4 small-sided “pick-up” soccer program for ages 8–10, 11–13, and high school elite players. These games are fast-paced, creative play environments—no coaches, no refs, just the way kids were meant to play. Register at www.EdgePrograms.com As Pep Guardiola once said, “In small spaces, the player has to solve what happens. It’s like learning in the street. That’s where creativity is born.”That’s the Edge philosophy in action: give kids the space to try, fail, grow, and fall in love with the game—whatever game that may be. Through soccer training, sports performance, and flexible multi-sport camps, Edge supports active families and aspiring athletes with the tools they need to grow through sport.The Cary Cup wasn't a destination—it was a launch point. Edge is here to carry that momentum forward, one fearless game at a time.###About Edge Athletic Co.Edge Athletic Company is the premier destination for youth athletic development and sports performance in the Cary and Raleigh-Durham area. The organization offers comprehensive training that supports the full development of athletes and their families – ranging from functional fitness programs to soccer programs for players at every level, from beginner to elite. Edge’s dynamic offerings include expert-level sports performance coaching, dynamic soccer programs, and immersive Sports & STEM Camps—all designed to help athletes grow stronger, smarter, and more confident both on and off the field. More than a training facility, Edge Athletic Co. is a community dedicated to building champions, supporting families, and inspiring the next generation through sport. To learn more about Edge Athletic Co. and the programs, visit www.EdgePrograms.com

