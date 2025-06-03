After the Storm Comes the Scam: NCLBGC Urges Caution Against Unlicensed Contractors

100 years of serving North Carolinians

North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors Warns Public About Unlicensed Contractor Activity During Hurricane Season

We strongly encourage homeowners to protect themselves by verifying that any contractor they hire holds a valid North Carolina general contractors license.” — Ryan Cody, Executive Director at the NCLBGC

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 hurricane season begins on June 1, serving as a timely reminder for North Carolina residents to remain vigilant when making home repairs due to storm damage. The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) urges homeowners to verify contractor credentials and be aware of unlicensed individuals offering repair services in the aftermath of severe weather events.The NCLBGC urges citizens to exercise caution and avoid falling victim to scams by individuals posing as legitimate contractors. Licensed general contractors in North Carolina have met strict state requirements, including passing an examination, meeting the financial requirements, and completing continuing education courses.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this year's hurricane season is expected to be above normal, as above average Atlantic Ocean temperatures lay the groundwork. The outlook for the season predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season. NOAA anticipates 13 to 19 named storms during the season, with 6 to 10 of them potentially developing into hurricanes. The hurricane season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th, with the peak season typically occurring between August and October.A quote from NOAA’s prediction states, “As we witnessed last year with significant inland flooding from hurricanes Helene and Debby, the impacts of hurricanes can reach far beyond coastal communities,” said Acting NOAA Administrator, Laura Grimm. “NOAA is critical for the delivery of early and accurate forecasts and warnings, and provides the scientific expertise needed to save lives and property.”"Each year during hurricane season, we see an increase in fraudulent activity by individuals posing as legitimate contractors," states Ryan Cody, Executive Director at the NCLBGC. “We strongly encourage homeowners to protect themselves by verifying that any contractor they hire holds a valid North Carolina general contractors license."The NCLBCG reminds North Carolinians of the following:• Any project quoted at $40,000 or more requires a valid NC general contractors license.• Projects less than $40,000 do not require a license. However, hiring a NC licensed general contractor may offer security in knowing that you have contracted with a general contractor who is authorized to perform work in NC. Ask for proof that the contractor is licensed. The NCLBGC does not recognize licenses issued by other states or countries. Citizens can verify if the contractor is properly licensed in North Carolina by 1) searching on the NCLBGC’s website at www.nclbgc.org ; 2)calling the NCLBGC at (919)-571-4183.• Be wary of door-to-door repair solicitations or people who demand deposits or payments in cash.• Contact your insurance company for guidance before beginning any work. Do not make a large deposit or upfront payment in full. Require a written contract that details the work to be done, materials to be used, a payment schedule that is based on completion of work and a timeline for work to be completed. A licensed general contractor is required to list their license number on all contracts.• Do not make payments before work specified on the payment schedule is completed.• Do not make payments for any work not specified in the contract unless it has been submitted and approved in writing by you before the additional work begins.• Request a Certificate of Insurance from the contractor and verify it is valid by contacting the party who issued it.• Before making final payment, evaluate the completed work and require the contractor to confirm that all subcontractors and suppliers have been paid to eliminate potential liens on your property.• Contact the local building inspections and permitting office to determine if permits are required to assure building code compliance. If permits are required, confirm with the permit office that the contractor has acquired them before construction begins.• Contact local law enforcement if you suspect you are being scammed by a contractor.• Contact the NC Attorney General’s office if you suspect you are being price gouged by the contractor at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/ or call toll free within North Carolina at (877)-5-NO-SCAM or (877)-566-7226.The NCLBGC is the state agency that issues licenses to approximately 30,000 licensed general contractors in North Carolina. Additional information is available at nclbgc.org or by calling or (919) 571-4183.Note to Media: Ryan Cody is available for on-camera or phone interviews related to this topic.

