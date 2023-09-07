Webinar: Dropout Reporting – September 19, 2023

Join the Maine DOE Data Team for a webinar about dropout reporting. This report defines dropouts based on the federal requirements meeting all three of the following criteria: students enrolled at any time from 10/1/2022-9/30/2023, who are exited with a code that is expected to return, and are not enrolled on 10/1/2023.

This webinar will be recorded and posted to the DOE Data YouTube playlist. It may take a few days for the recording to be posted, however, it will be available as soon as possible. Additional information about this webinar can be found on the Webinars page of the Maine DOE Helpdesk Website.

If this webinar is canceled , there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

Dropout Reporting Webinar:

September 19th at 10:00 am

Join the Live event here

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov