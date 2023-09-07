Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,304 in the last 365 days.

Webinar: Dropout Reporting – September 19, 2023

Join the Maine DOE Data Team for a webinar about dropout reporting. This report defines dropouts based on the federal requirements meeting all three of the following criteria: students enrolled at any time from 10/1/2022-9/30/2023, who are exited with a code that is expected to return, and are not enrolled on 10/1/2023.

This webinar will be recorded and posted to the DOE Data YouTube playlist. It may take a few days for the recording to be posted, however, it will be available as soon as possible. Additional information about this webinar can be found on the Webinars page of the Maine DOE Helpdesk Website.

If this webinar is canceled, there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

Dropout Reporting Webinar:

September 19th at 10:00 am

Join the Live event here

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Webinar: Dropout Reporting – September 19, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more