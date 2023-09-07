Commonwealth Lodging Assumes Management of the Courtyard by Marriott at Princeton University

We are pleased to grow our management footprint to the northeast and look forward to working with our client to execute their investment strategy on another quality hospitality asset.”
— Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Lodging Management, LLC was awarded management of the Courtyard by Marriott® in Princeton, New Jersey. An existing client of the firm recently purchased the hotel and plans to complete a comprehensive renovation next year.

The hotel opened in 1999 and features the signature Courtyard® Bistro, 154 guest rooms and an event room which accommodates 50 people, all of which will be upgraded to offer the latest Courtyard by Marriott® design package, technology, and amenities. Strategically located adjacent to the Princeton Hospital and just minutes from Princeton University, Forrestal Village and Carnegie Center, the hotel caters to university visitors, athletic teams, and corporate travelers. Commonwealth Lodging™ will oversee all operations and repositioning of the hotel.

“We are pleased to grow our management footprint to the northeast and look forward to working with our client to execute their investment strategy on another quality hospitality asset,” said Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging. “This hotel has a great brand and a great location, and we’re eager to work with Marriott’s design team again to refresh this product.”

About Commonwealth Lodging Management, LLC

Commonwealth Lodging, a mid-Atlantic based hospitality management and consulting firm, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Commonwealth Commercial Partners and has extensive experience with nationally recognized select- and full-service franchises operating in suburban, secondary and tertiary markets. The company specializes in focused, hands-on management of hotels for institutional clients and individual hotel owners to stabilize property management, improve cash flow and develop sell/hold strategies. To learn more, visit commonwealthlodging.com.

Commonwealth Lodging Assumes Management of the Courtyard by Marriott at Princeton University

