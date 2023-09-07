TuEliges.us: Empowering the Hispanic Community in the USA to Save and Invest
Launching by the end of November: The USA's largest private discount network for the Hispanic community, available in both Spanish and English
Unlock Savings & Empowerment for the Hispanic Community - TuEliges.us Revolutionizes Discounts and Investment Opportunities
With over a million affiliated businesses, renowned and local, coast to coast, we provide an average 34% discount, saving our members $1,500 to $2,500 USD annually”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders: Marcelo Gaffoglio and Viviana Valderrama
— Gaffoglio & Viviana Valderrama, TuEliges.us Founders
TuEliges.us, the largest private discount network in the USA for the Hispanic community, is now available, providing substantial savings and investment opportunities to the over 65 million Spanish speakers residing in the United States. This platform bridges the gap between the best technology-driven private discount marketplace in the USA, offering both English and Spanish interfaces through a web application and mobile app.
Through GPS functionality and geofence alerts, TuEliges.us members can easily locate discounts within a 50-mile radius, offering substantial savings of approximately $1,500 to $2,500 USD per year on everyday purchases. With over one million affiliated businesses, including both renowned brands and local establishments, across various categories such as food, shopping, gaming, travel, and entertainment, members can enjoy an average discount of 34%.
Discounts can be redeemed in three convenient ways: in-person by displaying the offer directly from their mobile phones, online, or via phone call.
In addition to catering to individual consumers, TuEliges.us also collaborates with large organizations and businesses of various sizes and industries that serve the Hispanic community. Associations, Chambers of Commerce, Financial Entities, and more will benefit from the membership as a valuable tool for engagement, acquisition, and retention, offering a powerful way to express gratitude. A percentage of the membership sales will be donated back to the organization for continuous improvement benefiting the Hispanic community.
The annual membership fee is $24 USD. However, members affiliated with Hispanic organizations can acquire membership for as low as $1 USD per month or $12 USD annually, making it easy to recoup the annual investment with just one or two purchases.
In collaboration with W Publishing House, known for publications such as TVyNOVELAS, VANIDADES, CARAS, and COCINA FÁCIL, TuEliges.us is set to empower the Hispanic community and contribute to the economic well-being of Hispanic households in the United States. Viviana Valderrama, Co-founder of TuEliges.us, states, "W Publishing House will provide continuous information to Hispanics about the benefits of this venture."
The platform is scheduled to launch on Thanksgiving Day in 2023.
DISCOVER TUELIGES.US
The Platform for Savings Created by and for Hispanics in the United States
In today's fast-paced world, where online shopping has become an integral part of our lives, finding ways to save while enjoying our favorite products and services is a priority for many. In this context, TuEliges.us emerges as an online discount platform created by Marcelo Gaffoglio and Viviana Valderrama, designed especially for the Hispanic community in the United States.
Connecting with Savings
Viviana Valderrama introduces us to this rapidly gaining platform: "The platform is called TuEliges.us and is the largest discount platform created by Hispanics for Hispanics. Currently, it has approximately 1,000,000 business partners across the United States, from coast to coast, spanning a wide range of categories, including food, shopping, gaming, and travel."
The most appealing feature of TuEliges.us is the potential savings it can provide to Hispanic families. Viviana reveals, "Families can save around $2,500 USD annually by investing just $1 USD per month, which is $12 USD per year, in their membership."
A Family Legacy in Motion
Marcelo Gaffoglio's background in the business world, particularly through the successful journey of The Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters, influenced the creation of TuEliges.US. Marcelo comments, "The company worked globally with automobile brands, creating prototypes, and also with Hollywood Studios; in fact, several of our models appear in well-known films," Marcelo notes. In their family company, they had 500 employees, and over nearly five decades, they offered discounts on specific programs created by corporations for companies like Gaffoglio. "It was born as a concept derived from my family's business, which used to provide basic discounts to our employees. Then, we realized the need to create a larger and more relevant platform for the Hispanic community in the United States. With nearly 70,000,000 Hispanics in the country, we knew we had a significant opportunity." Marcelo continues: "In our search, we realized there was no similar platform focused on Hispanics. So, we set out to create TuEliges.US, a platform that offers discounts on products and services from recognized brands, both globally and locally."
The Future of TuEliges.us
Marcelo and Viviana are excited about the impact TuEliges.us can have on the Hispanic community. Marcelo emphasizes: "We want to empower Hispanic families to choose how to save. With an average discount of 30%, users can easily recoup the $12 annual investment in one or two purchases."
Viviana adds: "At TuEliges.us, you'll find discounts in a variety of categories, from essentials and clothing to food and travel. Local and global brands come together to provide users with a unique shopping experience."
A Future of Savings and Opportunities
With TuEliges.US, Marcelo Gaffoglio and Viviana Valderrama have created a platform that goes beyond discounts. It's a tool to empower the Hispanic community, allowing them to save on their daily purchases and experiences. As the platform's motto suggests, at TuEliges.us, you choose how to save and where to invest. A platform created by and for the Hispanic community in the United States.
With TuEliges.US, the future of savings and opportunities is just a click away.
Media Contact:
Marcelo Gaffoglio
CEO
Email: mgaffoglio@tueliges.us
Phone: 1.786.999.3211
About TuEliges.us:
TuEliges.us is the largest private discount network in the USA designed by Hispanics for Hispanics. With over one million affiliated businesses, TuEliges.us offers substantial savings to the Hispanic community on everyday purchases and experiences. The platform empowers users to choose how they save and where they invest, making it a valuable resource for Hispanic households in the United States.
Note to Editors: For additional information or interviews, please contact the media contact listed above.
For more information, please visit TuEliges.us
Marcelo Gaffoglio, CEO
Tueliges.us
+1 786-999-3211
mgaffoglio@tueliges.us