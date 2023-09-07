AI for Video - Axle AI to Showcase Industry-Leading MAM at IBC 2023 (stand 7.A56)

Terrified of AI? fun 30-second video from Axle AI Neil Blake provides IBC 2023 video preview for Axle AI, stand 7.A56 Axle AI logo and MAM screen

Axle AI makes video content searchable, even hundreds of terabytes or petabytes; includes face recognition, object and logo recognition and speech transcription

Axle's AI and workflow tools for video search can be deployed entirely on premise, without requiring any connection to the cloud. This keeps your content safe from web scraping and generative AI.” — Neil Blake, Axle AI

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI, the leader in AI-powered media management solutions for the media and entertainment industry, is is exhibiting at next week’s International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2023 in Amsterdam. With a strong commitment to revolutionizing the video production and management landscape, Axle AI is presenting its software for content creation, management, and distribution processes. At IBC we are highlighting our latest AI/ML-driven search capabilities, as well as our Connectr™ workflow automation and Axledit™ collaboration tools. Like our MAM and Tags products, all of these applications can be run entirely on premise, requiring no external cloud services, and have full REST API interfaces for easy integration.

Key new features being shown at IBC include:

1) emotion detection and analysis with timeline search in Axle Tags

2) additional languages supported in Axle Speech

3) on-premise and hybrid deployment of Axledit

4) new timeline features in Axle AI MAM's Premiere Pro panel

In addition, our Axledit browser-based shared editing tool is the technology behind our partner Atomos's Atomos Edit solution, being demonstrated at stand 11.D25.

Video overview - Axle's IBC 2023 Sneak Peek with Neil Blake (Hall 7, Stand 7.A56) - KitPlus IBC LIVE

Neil Blake, Axle AI’s of EMEA region manager and global integration guru, recently shared a compelling 5-minute overview of our offerings with KitPlus. Thanks to KitPlus for hosting this informative session and to everyone who joined us. Video at https://youtu.be/KTp6oW8MIgY?feature=shared

Axle AI Promo - Terrified of AI?

As part of the excitement building up to IBC 2023, we invite you to check out our recent 30-second fun intro video and discover how AI can be your ally, not your adversary: https://youtu.be/wDwoBPAdZBM?feature=shared .

At IBC 2023, Axle AI will showcase its industry-leading AI MAM software designed to empower content creators, broadcasters, and media professionals to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. With advanced video analysis and content recognition technology, our AI solutions offer automatic tagging, seamless searching, and efficient management of video content, providing a game-changing advantage to media experts worldwide.

Join Axle AI at IBC 2023 (Hall 7, stand 7.A56) and benefit from the power of AI for video. We can't wait to see you in Amsterdam!

About Axle AI:

Axle AI is the leading developer of AI-powered MAM (media asset management) software for video creation teams. Our cutting-edge technology streamlines content creation, management, and distribution, empowering professionals to work more efficiently and effectively. Backed by investments from Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis, and Quake Capital, Axle AI is a recognized industry leader. Since its launch in 2018, the company has grown to 22 full-time staff, and over 1,000 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.axle.ai.

