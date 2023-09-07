MDC hosting free Pie Iron Camp Cooking classes Sept. 25 in Warsaw and Sept. 26 in Clinton

Body

Clinton, Mo. – Learn a handy campfire cooking method when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts free classes in Pie Iron Camp Cooking on Sept. 25 in Warsaw and on Sept. 26 in Clinton. MDC will provide cooking materials and pie irons.

“Cooking over a campfire is a fun way to relax outdoors, take in the summer or autumn chorus of insects, and make a delicious meal without heating up the house,” said Ginger Miller, MDC conservation educator. “Pie irons are a great way to make a sandwich into a gourmet meal in minutes. Participants will leave with recipes and confidence to cook outdoors."

Instructors will teach how to prepare food and cook with the pie irons. They will also discuss fire starting tips and fire building to keep warm, whether camping or at an autumn backyard campfire cookout.

The classes are open to all ages. Registration is required. The dates and times for classes include:

For more information about the Pie Iron Camp Cooking classes, contact Miller at Ginger.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.