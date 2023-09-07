Lane closure to shift on East Bismarck Expressway

BISMARCK, N.D. – The left (inside) lane will be closed on East Bismarck Expressway from Main Avenue to Miriam Drive starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5 a.m. Traffic will be moved to the outside lane.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

