NotaryPro Revolutionizes Legal Document Creation With Launch of AI-Powered Online Drafting App
Canadians can now create and notarize their legal documents entirely online in a single streamlined process with no account, app download, or lawyer required.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NotaryPro, Canada’s leading digital notary platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its AI–powered legal document drafting app.
This innovative application enables users to effortlessly create their own custom legal documents online by filling out a user-friendly form, with no account, app download, or lawyer retainer required. Once complete, the NotaryPro app automatically prepares the document for electronic signature, without the need for expensive and frustrating PDF editing software.
Traditionally, creating legal documents required extensive knowledge and costly consultations with lawyers, averaging $500 to $750 for a simple document. NotaryPro's document app revolutionizes this experience by allowing individuals to draft many of their documents for free. By using a simple form, users can efficiently customize a wide range of legal documents tailored to their specific needs including Statutory Declarations, Affidavits, Invitation Letters, and more.
NotaryPro has been at the forefront of Canada’s digital legal service industry, offering online notary services beginning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. With the global online notary software market expected to grow with a CAGR of 21.5% between 2021 and 2027, NotaryPro’s expansion to digital document drafting fortifies their position as a key player in the North American legal technology and online notary services market.
"We are excited to launch the document drafting app as an extension of our online notarization service," said Robert Onley, CEO at NotaryPro. "Our goal is to empower individuals to take control of their legal document needs by providing a user-friendly platform that combines convenience, security, and legal recognition. With this innovative solution, Canadians can now create and notarize their documents with ease, all from the comfort of their own homes. We are actively adding more features to move us one step closer to eliminating the barriers that PDF files present to consumers."
The document drafting app is now available through NotaryPro's website www.notarypro.ca/documents. The platform is user-friendly and accessible to individuals with varying levels of legal knowledge, ensuring that everyone can create professional, customized legal documents to suit their unique requirements.
About NotaryPro Technologies Inc.
NotaryPro, one of Canada’s fastest growing legal tech start-ups, is the leading provider of online and in-person notary public and commissioner of oath services. Our notary discovery solution matches clients with in-person notaries in their community, and our online digital signing solutions offer clients a convenient, secure and superior notarization experience. Discover who we are and what we do at www.notarypro.ca.
Angie Douvis
NotaryPro Technologies Inc.
+1 403-890-8759
email us here