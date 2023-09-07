Revolutionizing Corporate Physical Security: Swan Island Networks Launches TX360 Blue Threat Intelligence Service
Leveraging client experience, innovation, and expertise, TX360 Blue empowers businesses to safeguard assets in an increasingly threatened world.
The launch of the TX360 Blue tier underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to protect their assets.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks, a trailblazer in the field of corporate security solutions, is excited to unveil its latest breakthrough: TX360 Blue. This cutting-edge addition to Swan Island’s product portfolio is poised to redefine the landscape of corporate security, empowering businesses of all sizes to safeguard their assets like never before.
— Pete O'Dell, CEO
TX360 Blue represents the culmination of extensive client experience, innovation, and subject matter expertise, all geared towards providing unmatched protection to corporations in an increasingly threatened world. From wildfires and air quality to severe weather or civil unrest – timely insights and proactive intelligence are key to keeping your corporation secure. As threats continue to evolve, Swan Island Networks remains at the forefront of security innovation, delivering a solution that improves corporation’s ability to secure their assets.
Key Features of TX360 Blue:
Robust, Analyst-Driven Threat Identification: The TX360 Global Threat Feed proactively identifies potential security threats and notifies clients automatically. A combination of analyst brainpower and search and filter algorithms analyzes vast amounts of data in real-time, ensuring you can have the most rapid response to emerging threats.
Seamless 3-Step Launch: Swan Island Networks understands the importance of a quick and easy integration with your existing systems. In just 3 steps, TX360 Blue is 1. customized to your locations and threats of interest, 2. personalized to your recipients, and 3. ready to launch. It seamlessly integrates with existing digital infrastructures, ensuring a smooth transition while enhancing overall security posture.
Customizable Security Stance: Security teams can tailor their threat monitoring setup to match their unique needs. From granular alerting controls to comprehensive access, this solution provides flexibility while focusing on simplicity.
Low Cost / High Value: TX360 Blue is offered at an unbelievable value, enabling customers of all sizes to take advantage of this robust, yet simple, service. Customers can subscribe to the TX360 Blue service for just $1000/month, receiving asset proximity Smart Alerts, location and topic-specific Dashboards, and customizable profiles.
"Swan Island Networks is committed to fortifying corporate security in an ever-evolving threat landscape," said Pete O’Dell, CEO. "The launch of the TX360 Blue tier underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to protect their assets. This is a milestone moment for corporate security."
The TX360 Blue tier is available for immediate deployment. To learn more about how TX360 Blue can enhance your corporate security measures, please visit www.swanislandnetworks.com/demoaccount.
About Swan Island Networks:
Swan Island Networks continues to lead the way in the corporate security industry, with unwavering commitment to customers, and a proven track record of innovation. Delivering threat intelligence and situational awareness services to the security industry and global corporations. The company's TX360 platform provides 360° situational awareness, threat monitoring, and customized, targeted, smart alerts. You can find TX360 in booth 1819 at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference in Dallas, TX in September.
For more information about Swan Island Networks, visit www.swanislandnetworks.com
Pete O'Dell
Swan Island Networks
+1 503-796-7926
info@swanisland.net