Agency of Commerce and Community Development Announces Departure of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford

Montpelier, Vt. – Agency Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) Secretary Lindsay Kurrle today announced Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner (DCHD) Josh Hanford is leaving state government at the end of September. Hanford begins a new position in October with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

“I’m proud of what has been accomplished with Josh at the helm of DHCD,” said Secretary Lindsay Kurrle of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. “Despite working through multiple emergencies and crisis responses, his pro-housing, land-use, and regulatory reform efforts were exemplary. It won’t happen overnight, but these reforms will allow more desperately needed housing to be built throughout Vermont.”

Governor Scott praised Commissioner Hanford’s work for the people of Vermont.

“Josh has been a valued member of my team during a time of unprecedented investments in housing,” said Governor Scott. “While it’s difficult to see him go, I know he will serve municipalities well and ensure more Vermonters have access to affordable housing in vibrant communities, a goal we both share.”

Hanford started his career with the state of Vermont in 2005 as a Grants Management Specialist in DHCD. He went on to be named Community Development Director, Deputy Commissioner and then Commissioner in 2017. Hanford called his work as commissioner, “the opportunity of a lifetime” and praised DHCD staff for their commitment to improving the lives of Vermonters through the development of creative and innovative new programs.

“New cost-effective housing programs like Missing Middle Home Ownership Program, Vermont Housing Improvement, and Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program, which leverage the private sector and reduce bureaucratic systems has been a highlight in my career with the State,” said Commissioner Hanford. “These programs have proven that with the right tools for the job, we can find better ways to address our affordable housing needs and revitalize our neighborhoods.”

As DHCD Commissioner, Hanford was responsible for overseeing the state Housing, Planning, Historic Preservation and Community Development divisions, from planning and needs assessment to funding and fair housing practices.

Upon Hanford’s departure, DHCD Deputy Commissioner Alex Farrell will serve as Interim Commissioner.

