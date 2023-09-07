InverXion Vodka Launches Nationwide Contest

Submit Release
InverXion Vodka, a premium vodka distilled in Missouri, announced a nationwide contest as they begin to spread across the USA.

DEFIANCE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InverXion Vodka, a premium vodka distilled in Missouri, is available in Missouri and Florida and has just announced a nationwide contest as they begin to spread across the USA.

“There’s no better way to introduce people to our amazing vodka and the adventurous brand behind it than a contest with some exhilarating prizes,” Mark Sutherland, co-founder of InverXion Vodka, said. “Whether its fast jets, boating or just pushing your limits, we’ve got something for you. And everyone is really a winner because they also get introduced to some incredibly smooth vodka.”

InverXion Vodka is created using all-natural, limestone-filtered water, heirloom-seed sweetcorn, long fermentation and a historic distillation process. The long-fermentation removes the smell of ethanol normally associated with vodkas and eliminates the burn for most people. InverXion Vodka is distilled 8 times and then finished with a vacuum inverted process.

InverXion Vodka is inspired by the adventurers and innovators in the world who redefine what is possible and push the edge in everything they do, because adventure favors the bold.

The InverXion Vodka contest features a VIP”InverXion Vodka” Jet Team Experience, a Varla Eagle One “InverXion Vodka” Scooter and a VIP “InverXion Vodka” Boat Experience. You can find out more information and the various ways to enter at InverXionVodka.com/invert-your-winning.

InverXion Vodka is currently available at stores across Missouri and in ABC Fine Wine & Spirits locations across Florida. For specific store details, visit InverXionVodka.com.

