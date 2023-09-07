MYZE Acquires MyDryEyeBox to Scale Its “Daily Eye Care” Digital Health Platform and adds Thousands of New Customers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MYZE, the only digital health platform focused exclusively on elevating and accelerating the importance of eye health, today announced the signing of agreements to acquire MyDryEyeBox, the first mail-order subscription service capable of providing relief for every case of dry eye.

MYZE’s leadership will be bolstered with MyDryEyeBox’s ophthalmologists, Paymohn Mahdavi, M.D. William E. Flanary, M.D. (aka “Dr. Glaucomflecken”), Eric Rosenberg, D.O., Brett Bielory M.D. and optometrist, Inna Lazar, O.D.

Scott Tannenbaum, Founder and CEO of MYZE, stated, “This merger accelerates our ability to reach more consumers directly to address their dry eye needs and to provide innovative new tools and resources to providers and their dry eye patients, so that eye care quickly evolves to a daily routine.”

Paymohn Mahdavi, MD, the founder of MyDryEyeBox, added, "The growth of the MYZE platform has been remarkable and this merger will allow our initial vision of personalized dry eye routines to exponentially accelerate. Through MYZE our eyecare thought leadership will expand, while we continue to support our patients, eyecare specialists and business owners.”

Dry eye disease remains a prevalent condition affecting individuals of all ages in the United States. The prevalence varies depending on the diagnostic criteria employed and has ranged from ~5 to 50% in population-based studies, which has been shown to be as high as 70%. Despite the availability of various treatment options including artificial tears, lid hygiene, nutritional supplements, and lifestyle modifications, there remains an unmet need for more effective and personalized daily eyecare routines for consumers and patients under the supervision of eyecare practitioners. For more information on dry eye, visit the National Eye Institute: https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/dry-eye

About MYZE

MYZE is the only digital health platform focused exclusively on elevating and accelerating the importance of eye health. Its mission is to make eye care part of everyone’s daily self-care routine. MYZE is doing this by providing easy and affordable access to daily eye care routines curated by the world’s foremost experts in dry eye and ocular surface disease as well as longitudinal support for patients and providers. Since its launch in 2022, MYZE has brought hundreds of doctors into its platform, providing daily eye care management to thousands of patients. To find out more about MYZE, daily eye care routines, or how to sign on as a provider, visit https://helpmyze.com/pages/why-myze

About MyDryEyeBox

MyDryEyeBox was started by Dr. Paymohn Mahdavi, a fellowship-trained vitreo-retinal surgeon, who early on identified the need to offer patients an easy and affordable way to treat and manage dry eye disease. Since its launch in 2021, MyDryEyeBox has serviced the dry eye needs of thousands of patients.