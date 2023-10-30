MYZE Funded Study in Gamers Reveals Prolonged “Video Game Vision” Effect on the Development of Dry Eye Symptomatology

Research confirms the need to address a wider public health issue of dry eye challenges arising from prolonged screen exposure during video game sessions.

HARRISON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MYZE, the only digital health platform focused exclusively on elevating and accelerating the importance of DAILY eye health, today announced that its funded study, “The Effect of Prolonged Gaming on The Development of Dry Eye Symptoms in College Age Students” has been selected to be presented as a poster at the 2023 East/West Eye Care Conference to be held November 1-4, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

The objective of this IRB approved research, performed by Dr. Edmund Farris at Qunnipiac University, was to investigate the impact of extended, four-hour gaming sessions with restricted fluid intake on the occurrence of dry eye symptoms among college-aged students. Cecelia Koetting, O.D., F.A.A.O., Optometrist and Instructor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus will be present to discuss these data. The findings indicate that prolonged gaming sessions, in front of a digital screen, may result in the emergence of dry eye symptoms, including discomfort/irritation and eye fatigue, along with heightened levels of inflammatory markers in specific individuals.

Edmund P. Farris, M.D., Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, and Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Frank H. Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University, and Chief Medical Officer of MYZE said, "As far as we know, this is the first research of its kind to investigate the production of dry eye symptoms within the gaming community. One of our current research objectives at MYZE is to further delve into the effects of gaming on ocular health and assess the potential therapeutic advantages of short and long-term interventional dry eye treatments with understudied populations, such as gamers and college-aged students."

The poster abstract can be found here: https://www.eastwesteye.org/about-us/posters/

According to recent reports on video gaming statistics, Over 227 million people in the US play video games one to a few hours per week. People between 18 and 34 comprise 38% of gamers in the US. According to a survey of console gamers in the United States reported by Statista, some 11 percent of 3,581 respondents stated that in general, they spent more than 20 hours per week playing video games. As of June 2023, approximately 30 percent of U.S. console gamers played about one to five hours of video games per week.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease remains a prevalent condition affecting individuals of all ages in the United States. The prevalence varies depending on the diagnostic criteria employed and has ranged from ~5 to 50% in population-based studies, which has been shown to be as high as 70%. Despite the availability of various treatment options including artificial tears, lid hygiene, nutritional supplements, and lifestyle modifications, there remains an unmet need for more effective and personalized daily eyecare routines for consumers and patients under the supervision of eyecare practitioners. For more information on dry eye, visit the National Eye Institute: https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/dry-eye

About MYZE

MYZE is the only digital health platform focused exclusively on elevating and accelerating the importance of DAILY eye health. Its mission is to make eye care part of everyone’s daily self-care routine. MYZE is doing this by providing easy and affordable access to daily eye care routines curated by the world’s foremost experts in dry eye and ocular surface disease as well as longitudinal support for patients and providers. Since its launch in 2022, MYZE has brought hundreds of doctors into its platform, providing daily eye care management to thousands of patients. To find out more about MYZE, daily eye care routines, or how to sign on as a provider, visit www.helpmyze.com.