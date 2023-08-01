myze and YouTube’s Doctor Eye Health partner to change daily eye care behaviors for over 865,000 consumers

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading provider of eye care-focused content on YouTube, Doctor Eye Health partners with myze, the leading U.S. digital eye health platform, to raise awareness, education and provide affordable access to daily eye care routines and products. The partnership between myze and Doctor Eye Health will provide access to daily eye care products and routines to hundreds of thousands of patients as both companies continue to expand their audiences.

“There are huge unmet needs for overall eye health awareness as we see the prevalence of dry eye disease, blepharitis, and other ocular surface diseases proliferate. This is the perfect time for daily eye care behavior change. Partnering with Doctor Eye Health immediately accelerates our ability to directly reach more consumers to address these needs and the provide the tools and resources for people to manage their eye care on a daily basis,” says Scott Tannenbaum, Founder and CEO of myze.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with myze so that all of my followers have the ability to make informed decisions about their daily eye care needs and routine,” says Dr. Joseph Allen, O.D FAAO, Diplo ABO, aka Doctor Eye Health. myze takes out the confusion and decision paralysis consumers often experience at the eyecare aisle at a pharmacy. As an eyecare professional, I have the confidence that my followers and patients have access to only the highest quality products.”

myze is the only digital health platform focused exclusively on elevating and accelerating the importance of eye health. Its mission is to make eye care part of everyone’s daily self-care routine. myze is doing this by providing easy and affordable access to daily eye care routines curated by the world’s foremost experts in dry eye and ocular surface disease. Since its launch in September 2022, myze has brought hundreds of doctors into its platform providing daily eye care management to thousands of patients.

The Doctor Eye Health channel on YouTube focuses on the best tips and education about the eyes and vision! The channel provides vision product reviews and educational videos about the eyes and how vision works. Doctor Eye Health’s passion is to help people learn about how the eyes function, how eye disease develops and how those diseases are treated.

To find out more about the daily eye care routines myze provides, or to register to become a myzecare™ provider, go to www.helpmyze.com. You can find all of Doctor Eye Health’s 250+ videos on YouTube @doctoreyehealth. Comments and suggestions for future content are welcomed.

