Broadway Bridge Partially Reopens as Replacement Project Nears Completion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has partially reopened the Broadway Bridge to traffic. Crews reopened the bridge to two lanes of traffic in each direction Thursday morning, a day early.

Kiewit crews have replaced the structure, completing roughly 95% of the project. They were able to accomplish more than expected within the eight-week time frame.

Between now and Oct. 31, work will continue on and beneath the bridge where crews will finish the fencing, railing, and lighting among other items. That work will require intermittent daytime closures of 11th Avenue from Porter Street to McGavock Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TDOT expects the reopening to alleviate some congestion in the downtown area; however, we ask drivers to continue to be mindful of the ongoing work until the project is completed. As always, motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

