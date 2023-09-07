Sofema Online launches a new training - EASA Compliant Organization Cyber Security Responsibilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online www.sofemaonline.com is delighted to announce the training: EASA Compliant Organization Cyber Security Responsibilities. As digital interconnectivity deepens, so does the complexity and potential vulnerability of aviation systems. Whether integrated or disparate, these systems are potential targets for cyber malfeasance, escalating the urgency for robust cyber security measures. While the risk of cyber-attacks connected to terrorism remains low, opportunistic attacks like malware are an omnipresent concern. See more
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has set out new Cyber Security Objectives that various aviation-related business domains must meet :
= Production & Design organizations
= Air operators
= Maintenance organizations
= Continuing airworthiness management organizations (CAMOs)
= Training organizations
= Aero-medical centres and more
What is the content of this training?
> Cyber Security Terms and Definitions
> Cyber Security Introduction & Awareness
> ICAO Cyber Security Regulatory Drivers
> Considerations Related to the Requirements of IR (EU) 2023/203 27 October 2022 - Information Security
> Information Security Management System (ISMS) Requirements DR EU 2022_1645
> Cyber Security - Aviation Systems Threat Considerations and more
> Aviation Cyber Security Domain-Specific Consideration
> Addressing Aviation Cyber Security Emergencies
> Developing an EASA Compliant Cyber Security Audit Checklist
> Developing Aviation Cyber Risk Mitigation Strategies
> Using Aviation Cyber Security Assessment Tools to Identify Related Risk Challenges
What is the cost of the training?
The course price is 85 EUR
The syllabus aims to equip the participants with Essential Skills to Protect the Aviation Sector from Cyber Threats
Start learning online
Steve Bentley
