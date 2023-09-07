Pacific Resort Hotel Group Celebrates Triple Win at the World Travel Awards 2023

Pacific Resort Hotel Group celebrates remarkable success at the World Travel Awards 2023, with three prestigious awards honouring their properties.

Pacific Resort Aitutaki crowned Oceania’s Leading Resort 2023 for the second consecutive year.

Pacific Resort Aitutaki also named Cook Islands’ Leading Villa Resort 2023.

Little Polynesian Resort named Cook Islands’ Leading Boutique Hotel 2023, marking their fourth win in this category.

Pacific Resort Hotel Group, a leading hotel management company comprising of four independent, character-infused resorts the Cook Islands, is thrilled to announce their remarkable success at the World Travel Awards 2023. The group’s properties, Pacific Resort Aitutaki and Little Polynesian Resort, have been honoured with three prestigious awards, reaffirming their commitment to excellence in the hospitality industry.

Pacific Resort Aitutaki, known for its breathtaking location and luxurious accommodations, has been crowned Oceania’s Leading Resort 2023 for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to the resort’s dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to its guests. Additionally, Pacific Resort Aitutaki has also been awarded Cook Islands’ Leading Villa Resort 2023, further highlighting its commitment to providing guests with an unforgettable experience.

Little Polynesian Resort, another gem in the Pacific Resort Hotel Group portfolio, has been named Cook Islands’ Leading Boutique Hotel 2023. This marks the resort’s fourth win in this category, having previously received the award in 2022, 2021, and 2020. Little Polynesian Resort has consistently showcased its commitment to excellence, making it a preferred choice for discerning travellers.

Marcus Niszow, CEO of Pacific Resort Hotel Group, expressed his delight at the group’s success, stating, “Receiving not just one, but three prestigious awards across our Pacific Resort Hotel Group properties at the World Travel Awards 2023 is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team to deliver unparalleled service, world-class hospitality, and magical moments for our guests. We are incredibly proud of these achievements and grateful to our loyal guests and incredible team members, whose passion and dedication have made this possible. We remain committed to exceeding expectations and creating unforgettable experiences for every guest who walks through our doors.”

The World Travel Awards, hailed as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” recognize and celebrate excellence in the global tourism and hospitality sectors. The awards are based on votes cast by travel professionals and consumers worldwide, providing a true reflection of the industry’s highest standards.

Pacific Resort Hotel Group continues to be a driving force in the South Pacific hospitality industry, offering world-class accommodations, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences. With their recent accolades, the group solidifies its position as a leader in luxury hospitality, setting the benchmark for excellence in the Cook Islands and beyond.