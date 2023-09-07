Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-thermal Pasteurization Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-thermal pasteurization market size is predicted to reach $3.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

The growth in the non-thermal pasteurization market is due to the increasing number of instances related to foodborne diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-thermal pasteurization market share. Major players in the non-thermal pasteurization market include Emerson Electric Co., GEA Group, Syntegon, JBT Corporation, Sterigenics International Inc., FresherTech, Bühler Holding AG, Nordion Inc.

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Segments

• By Technique: High Pressure processing, Pulse electric field, Microwave volumetric heating, Ultrasonic, Irradiation, Other Techniques

• By Form: Solid, Liquid

• By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics

• By Geography: The global non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-thermal pasteurization refers to successfully killing or inactivating germs in foods and drinks that do not employ standard heat-based technologies. These techniques are used to increase the shelf life of processed food without affecting its nutritional value.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

