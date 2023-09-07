IDENTEC SOLUTIONS Awarded Contract to Install Reefer Runner at Cornelder de Mozambique, Port of Beira
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS wins contract with Cornelder Container Terminal in Mozambique, enhancing their reefer handling, with the implementation going live Q4 2023.LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, a global leader in reefer management solutions, announces a significant contract to install Reefer Runner for 300 reefer plugs at Cornelder de Mozambique's Container Terminal in the Port of Beira. Reefer Runner will upgrade refrigerated container handling at one of Southern Africa's most modern terminals, with a going live date set for Q4 2023.
Luis F. Rodriguez, Container Terminal Manager at Cornelder, expressed the importance of this technology: “We try to optimize our resources as much as possible, with the aim not only of reducing costs but mainly of satisfying the immediate needs of our clients. Reliable, fast, and fully documented reefer handling is important. Reefer Runner provides the necessary relief for our experienced staff. We can monitor reefers remotely now. This is crucial as the number of reefer capacity grows steadily.”
Reefer Runner is a state-of-the-art solution for Cornelder's quest in increasing productivity. It supports IDENTEC SOLUTIONS' global mission to reduce wastefulness of resources. By providing 24/7 automated monitoring of all reefers individually, Reefer Runner safeguards every refrigerated cargo, transmits vital data, and raises alarms when necessary, keeping the cold chain intact. This technology makes reefer management look easy, significantly improving the importing and exporting process of refrigerated cargo at Cornelder, and reducing potential claims to a minimum.
Cornelder de Mozambique (CdM) Container Terminal, a joint venture between Mozambique Ports and Railways (CFM) and Cornelder Holdings based in Rotterdam, operates one of Southern Africa's most advanced terminals in the Port of Beira. Spanning 350,000 m², the terminal offers a 645-metre long quay with a depth of 12 metres and 4 container gantry-cranes, two boasting 65-tonne capacity. It can store over 10,000 TEUs with current handling capacity at 300,000 TEUs annually, projected to reach 700,000 TEUs with continued investment. The facility includes two bonded transit warehouses, an International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) storage area, and a cutting-edge Navis N4 computerized management system. Recent expansions include increased container storage space and a new five-lane access road, solidifying its role as a key logistics hub in the region.
Reefer Runner is a cutting-edge reefer monitoring system designed for streamlined and efficient management of reefer containers at your terminal. Acting as a core part of your operations, it offers automated real-time visibility of every reefer container, irrespective of brand or type. With a robust wireless device that provides plug & play compatibility with Navis 4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) among others, Reefer Runner requires no training and can adapt to your expansion plans. Its battery life of up to 10 years and a range of key benefits such as reducing claims, labour time, and maintenance costs make Reefer Runner an unparalleled solution for reefer monitoring with customers worldwide in more than 60 container terminals.
About Port of Beira
Strategically located in the centre of Mozambique, the Port of Beira serves as a vital hub for shipping and logistics in the southern African region. Linking key markets like Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the port facilitates international trade through its 11 berths, extending along 1,994 meters of quayside. As a terminus for two railway lines and part of the Trans-African Highway 9, the Port of Beira is integral to the "Beira Corridor" and symbolizes Mozambique's connectivity with neighbouring African states.
About IDENTEC SOLUTIONS
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG was founded in 1999 in Lustenau, Austria. The company has branches in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and a sales office in Great Britain. It is a leading global provider of innovative, wireless localisation solutions to improve efficiency and safety in rough and particularly challenging industrial environments. The industry-leading digital solutions are used in the fields of oil & gas, container ports, mining & tunnelling as well as in the smart factory / Industry 4.0 sector.
Mark Buzinkay
Identec Solutions
