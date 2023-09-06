The meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the President of the University of Tsukuba

06/09/2023

On September 5, 2023, during the meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the President of the University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata, the prospects for deepening the traditional Turkmen-Japanese cooperation were discussed.

At the beginning of the meeting, the guest conveyed to Arkadag the words of greeting from the Emperor and the Prime Minister of Japan, who highly appreciate the great personal contribution of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to the strengthening of interstate relations.

Conveying his best wishes to the Emperor and the Prime Minister of Japan, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty expressed confidence that this visit, as well as the meetings held within its framework, would give impetus to the further development of relations between the University of Tsukuba and higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan, would become a valuable contribution to the enrichment of the Turkmen-Japanese scientific - educational cooperation.

As is known, in March 2015, Arkadag, who was in Japan on a working visit at that time, was awarded the academic title "Honorary Doctor" of the University of Tsukuba for assistance in the international curriculum for mutual exchange in the field of education and research.

During the current meeting of two prominent scientists and professors, who made a huge personal contribution to the development of science, it was stated that the legal framework of relations between higher educational institutions of the two countries is being consistently strengthened.

Speaking about the opening up broad prospects for further joint work, the interlocutors discussed the opportunities for exchanging experience, training experienced teachers to teach the Japanese language in Turkmenistan and the Turkmen language in Japan.

According to the general opinion, this work is of great importance in the formation of a generation with a broad outlook, the rapprochement of two friendly peoples and the mutual enrichment of cultures.

Such cooperation is very relevant in connection with the expansion of science-intensive industries in our country and the interest of large Japanese businesses in establishing a close investment and technological partnership with Turkmenistan.

It was noted that Turkmenistan, which has huge hydrocarbon reserves, is interested in further building up cooperation with Japanese companies that have extensive experience and modern technologies in the oil and gas and gas chemical industries. Other promising areas are hydrogen production, high technology, ecology and environmental safety, e-sports and others.

During the meeting, attention was also paid to the development of inter-parliamentary relations.