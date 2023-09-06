The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the University of Tsukuba

06/09/2023

On September 5, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the President of the Japanese University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata.

At the beginning of the meeting, the guest conveyed warm greetings from the Emperor and the Prime Minister of Japan, who expressed the deep interest of the Japanese side in building up the traditional partnership with Turkmenistan.

The President of Turkmenistan, in turn, addressed his best wishes in response to the leadership of Japan.

As was especially emphasized, the interstate dialogue will continue to be traditionally based on many years of friendship, trust and mutual understanding. Strengthening the multifaceted and long-term strategic partnership with Japan remains one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

In this regard, the head of state noted with satisfaction the high level of relations between the two countries and the productivity of established cooperation in political, trade, economic, humanitarian, etc.

The main topic of discussion was the wide prospects for deepening traditional Turkmen-Japanese ties in the field of science and education.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the use of international experience and achievements in improving the education system, highlighting the effective nature of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in this direction. This is confirmed by the education of Turkmen youth in Japan, the teaching of the Japanese language in a number of secondary and higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan, and the established relations between representatives of science and education.

Noting the established fruitful cooperation between the University of Tsukuba and the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D.Azadi and the Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan named after Oguz Han, the head of state expressed confidence that this partnership plays an important role in the formation of a modern, well-developed and innovative young generation will continue to develop successfully.

Thanking the head of Turkmenistan for the comprehensive assistance to the development of a multifaceted dialogue between the two countries, the President of the University of Tsukuba, in turn, stressed that the long-term fruitful cooperation was laid by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. In this context, it was noted that Arkadag is an Honorary Doctor of the University of Tsukuba and, along with large-scale state activities, has always paid and continues to pay great attention to research work, makes a great personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Japanese relations.