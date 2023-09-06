Submit Release
Turkmen-French political consultations were held in Paris

06/09/2023

292

On September 5, 2023, an official meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna took place.

During the meeting, issues of intensifying bilateral political and diplomatic relations were discussed. In this context, the possibilities of organizing visits at the state level were also considered.

The Foreign ministries of the two countries exchanged views on the most pressing issues of international and regional politics.

As a result of the meeting R.Meredov and C.Colonna have signed:

  • Memorandum of cooperation in the field of education;
  • Cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France for 2024-2026.

Along with this, during the visit of the Turkmen delegation to France the following documents were signed:

  • Declaration of friendly agreement on twinning between the cities of Arkadag and Maisons-Laffite;
  •  Cooperation agreement between the State bank for foreign economic affairs of Turkmenistan and the Union de Banques Arabes et Françaises – U.B.A.F.

As is known, the delegation of Turkmenistan was on an official visit to Paris at the invitation of the French side.

