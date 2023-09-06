Meeting of the delegation of Turkmenistan with the Secretary General of the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE)

06/09/2023

257

On September 5, 2023, in frames of the official visit to Paris, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Secretary General of the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side noted the integrated approach used in Turkmenistan in the development of priority areas, including in the field of exhibition activities. In this context, the head of BIE was informed about the plans for the implementation of the Concept for the development of international exhibition activities of Turkmenistan for 2024-2025, which was approved by the President of Turkmenistan in August 2023.

The parties stressed the importance of exhibition activities in the development of trade and foreign economic relations, as well as strengthening the economic potential of the country and exchanged views on the further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the BIE.

It was highlighted that our country is currently preparing for the participation of the Turkmen side in the International Exhibition "Expo-2023 Doha" in Qatar in 2024, as well as in the World Exhibition "Expo-2025 Osaka" in Japan in 2025.

The BIE Secretary General highly appreciated the relations between Turkmenistan and the International Bureau of Expositions, and also expressed readiness to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation in international exhibition activities.