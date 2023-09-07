Canadian Super Talent Rosita Stone Matches the Caliber of Madonna and Dua Lipa with Phenomenal Single “Hold My Heart”

Be Prepared to Dance to "Hold My Heart" by Rosita Stone

Global Love Anthem Soars to #1 on Australian Radio, Making Waves in Spain, and Gaining International Attention

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Award-Winning Artist Rosita Stone’s new sensational single, "Hold My Heart," has all the ingredients to become a Global Love Anthem. Her hooks are off the charts, her unique vocal style oozes a sultry character, and the beat is pure ear candy and positively addictive. Meshed together with a hint of retro '70s and exceptionally catchy inspirational lyrics, you can’t help but be catapulted off your chair into a dancing delirium. Madonna, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, and even Sam Smith come to mind.

Out of the gate to Number One on Australia’s Valley FM and is already on radio rotation in over 25 countries, including Hit Radio 1 in Germany and Aire Radio Networks and Flash Radio in Spain. A noteworthy achievement for a self-managed independent Canadian Artist. She's "owning that feeling."

“My goal was to create something that had undeniable universal appeal and take inspiration to the next level,” says Stone. And she nailed it. American Celebrity and Artist Llynda More, daughter of legendary Bob Moore who is renowned for collaborations with Elvis, Patsy Cline, Bob Dylan, Quincy Jones and Roy Orbison and hailed as the greatest Country Bassist in history by Life Magazine, expresses “Rosita has a knack for crafting one hit after another—a truly impressive talent the world needs to know."

Dennis Nieves, renowned for his contributions to Latin music with artists like JLo, Shakira, and Thalia, takes the helm as the producer of this track. “Hold My Heart,” exclusively composed by Rosita, is a must-add to your Dance and Party Playlist.

Rosita Stone has been showered with accolades, awards, and garnered significant media attention following her recent release, "Love to the World." The track achieved a remarkable feat, securing the Number One position on over 20 networks worldwide, alongside chart-toppers like Adele, Dua Lipa, and Ed Sheeran.

In late 2022, Stone unveiled "Luz Estelar," a musical gem acclaimed as a 'masterpiece' by the world-renowned mastering expert, Peter Moore (known for his work with Rush, Bob Dylan, and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd). She also had the honor of performing this remarkable song at the Latin Grammy Conference in Vegas. Further solidifying her musical prowess, Stone clinched the prestigious Akademia Award for Best Latin Video for "Luz Estelar" in January 2023.

Rosita's career has encompassed diverse experiences, from sharing the stage with the multi-Grammy-winning Latin superstar Carlos Vives to collaborating with renowned artists like Michael Bublé. Rosita also crafted a mesmerizing homage to the legendary Mexican composer Armando Manzanero, garnering extensive media coverage and acclaim in Mexico. She's not merely an international artist but also a versatile songwriter, producer, accomplished dancer, and visionary director.

Her achievements extend beyond music, as she has earned numerous awards, including the prestigious 2023 Waterfront Award for Outstanding Women's Achievement. She also recently graced the cover of Biz & Fashion Magazine. Beyond her professional pursuits, she wears many hats - a dedicated mother, a passionate animal rescuer, and a Nutritional Biochemical Practitioner. Not to forget, Rosita Stone and her faithful Cuban canine companion, Romeo, share an unbreakable bond that's truly heartwarming.

