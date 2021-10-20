Canadian Artist Rosita Stone Charts Number One Internationally with Sensational Global Anthem “Love to the World”

Rosita Stone's Sensational "Love to the World"

Fiery Canadian Mexican Songstress Makes Waves Internationally with Diverse and Timely Collaboration with Top American Producer

This song is a hit” — Mark Neiter, Interscope Nat'l Promotions Exec (Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s best kept secret Rosita Stone is charting Number One in 10 countries on radio networks such as Mas FM Miami, Radio Hits Spain, Mega Hits Venezuela, Planeta FM Chile, and Kiss FM Peru with her sensational Global Anthem “Love to the World”, where she's remarkably leading the pack of star studded artists such as Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Maluma, the Weeknd, Enrique Iglesias, Nicky Jam and Ed Sheeran. She's also in the top position on radio networks in Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay and Honduras and at Number Two position on Ritmo FM Mexico, Power Hits Puerto Rico and Rumba FM Colombia among others.

Stone is receiving airplay for the single in the UK, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Germany, France, Mexico, across Latin America and in more than 30 countries. The track is starting to gain ground on Canadian radio as well as Indigenous radio networks. LGBT radio has been picking up the song internationally including several feature spots on CanQueer, Canada's most syndicated LGBT talk show.

“This song is a hit” according to Interscope’s long time National Promotions Director Mark Neiter, whose accomplishments include breaking Eminem to 50 Cent to Lady Gaga and most recently Billie Eilish. American syndicated journalist Eunice Moseley for The Pulse of Entertainment has described Rosita as “outstanding”. It's also worth noting that Billboard's Program Director of the Year Eric Norberg highly recommended “Love to the World” for mainstream AC radio play.

The song is collaboration between Rosita Stone and Top American-Mexican Producer Big Chris Flores who has worked with artists such as Fergie, Slash and Rihanna. The video for Love to the World features Capoeira which was developed by the African people in Brazil as a mechanism for resistance against their oppressors and to create community and unity for themselves. It’s a blend of martial arts, acrobatics, music and “play” as opposed to “fight”.

“Love to the World is an anthem for our times, no matter our race, culture, gender identity or spiritual beliefs; I believe we are all born to bring love into the world, with unity as the ultimate goal,” expresses Ms. Stone who truly believes love will win in the end. Rising from the ashes of tragedy that took her husbands life, Stone is no stranger to struggle and challenge and holds human connection and empathy in the highest regard.

This spring 2021, Rosita made a splash on many of Mexico’s largest TV, radio and media networks including Grupo Radio Centro and La Octava TV with “Adoro”, her breathtaking tribute to Mexico’s superstar composer Armando Manzanero.

Rosita Stone is from Mexican and Russian-Ukrainian roots, an award-winning multilingual artist, songwriter, producer and dancer who has also opened concerts for Grammy winning star Carlos Vives and performed with Michael Bublé. Her accomplishments as an independent artist are notable; she’s a tireless self-starter who tends to defy the normal. Rosita has a background in Nutritional Biochemistry and is also an avid animal rescuer, as protecting the innocent is her main life's mission.

