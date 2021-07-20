Canadian Artist Rosita Stone Brings It with “Love to the World” Could This Be The Next Global Anthem?

Rosita Stone's Sensational "Love to the World" Rosita Stone's new Global Anthem Love to the World

American super producer Big Chris Flores collaborates with Rosita Stone on sensational new single

No matter our race, culture, gender identity or spiritual beliefs; - we are all born to bring love into the world, with unity as the ultimate goal.” — Rosita Stone

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this time of human existence, when the voice of the people roars for change, the incredibly talented Rosita Stone comes through with her amazing single “Love to the World”. The sensational track was written by Rosita Stone and Producer Big Chris Flores who has worked with Fergie, Slash, Rihanna and many more.

The essence of her music is emotional, the appeal universal, the delivery inclusive, evocative, and unforgettable. Rosita Stone is an award-winning multilingual artist, producer and dancer who is unleashing what is sure to be her breakthrough hit, an instantly attention-grabbing feel-good track with deep roots and a mountain of magnetism. The hook is undeniable, the timing is perfect. Resistance is futile. In just a few short days she has already been featured in major media and front page of entertainment in Mexico as well as radio in U.K, Australia, U.S, Italy and South Africa. And she is just beginning.

Love to the World is an anthem for our times, no matter our race, culture, gender identity or spiritual beliefs; she believes we are all born to bring love into the world, with unity as the ultimate goal.

The video for Love to the World features Capoeira which was developed by the African people in Brazil as a mechanism for resistance against their oppressors and to create community and unity for themselves. It’s a blend of martial arts, acrobatics, music and “play”.

On June 21st, 2021, Rosita was featured in the Love 2 the World Celebration Concert alongside multi Billboard award winner Snow, Sofi Saint, Tito Puente Jr., Mambo Kings, and Japanese recording artists Ayasen & May Yuhia. This spring 2021, Rosita made a splash on Mexico’s largest TV Network Nacional La Octava TV, major radio networks including Grita Radio and Radio Alternativa and media Edomex Al Dia y El Tiempo and many more with her breathtaking "Adoro", a tribute to Mexico’s superstar composer Armando Manzanero.

Her single in Spanish “Decide ya por fin” was released late 2020 co-produced with Dennis Nieves, whose work includes productions for Shakira, JLo, Thalia, and many Latin Superstars. The track was featured internationally from Impulso Cultural TV in Argentina to radio in Spain, Mexico the UK and USAand many more countries. Rosita has also opened concerts for multiple Grammy winning superstar Carlos Vives and shared the stage with Michael Bublé.



Love to the World Official Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOSBDNZEE_I

Official Website

www.rositastone.com

