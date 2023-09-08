Benchmark Gensuite Successfully Completes SOC 1 + SOC 2 Audits
Benchmark Gensuite is proud to announce the successful completion of its SOC 1 and SOC 2 audits, affirming its commitment to data security.
Benchmark Gensuite’s SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental, Health, & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is proud to announce its successful completion of its SOC 1 and SOC 2 audits as of August 16, as it looks to affirm its commitment to data security for customers and prospects.
— Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN
The audits were conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a trusted partner for over 2,500 worldwide organizations, aiding in the mitigation of cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
The SOC 1 audit is a comprehensive, globally recognized attestation that validates Benchmark Gensuite’s commitment to corporate governance and the accuracy and reliability of its financial statements. The successful completion of this audit serves to provide current and potential customers with the assurance that Benchmark Gensuite has the controls in place to protect the data that impacts their financial reporting.
“Congratulations to Benchmark Gensuite for completing a SOC 1 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like Benchmark Gensuite, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”
The SOC 2 examination, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is designed for organizations of all sizes, industries, and scopes, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized worldwide and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.
“A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization’s commitment to protecting their information.” said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN. “As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls and security posture. Benchmark Gensuite’s SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats.”
The successful completion of SOC 1 and SOC 2 audits underscores Benchmark Gensuite’s dedication to data security and corporate governance and determination to safeguard customer data and personal assets. As the company continues to prioritize excellence in EHS & Sustainability solutions, these audits further strengthen its position as an industry leader. Benchmark Gensuite looks forward to many more opportunities to demonstrate the robust strength of its IT data security programs and practices by pursuing and achieving certifications like the two they have announced today.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation. For more information, visit www.benchmarkgensuite.com
ABOUT A-LIGN
A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Gensuite®
+1 513-774-1000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube