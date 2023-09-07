Benchmark Gensuite® Wins 2023 Top Workplaces Industry Awards in Technology Category
Benchmark Gensuite has been recognized as a 2023 Top Workplaces Industry Award Winner in the Technology Category at the national level.
In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, has been recognized as a 2023 Top Workplaces Industry Award Winner in the Technology Category at the national level.
The 2023 Top Workplaces National Industry Awards rely on a confidential employee engagement survey underpinned by solid research. Companies taking part undergo assessments using the industry’s most comprehensive benchmarks based on over 17 years of in-depth cultural research. The survey results are issued by Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools with 16 years of proven experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Benchmark Gensuite is made up of a global team prioritizing sustainable work culture by leveraging the right tools and resources. As a company that values diversity, quality, philanthropy, growth, and innovation, Benchmark Gensuite thrives for workplace excellence, innovation, and employee satisfaction. Our members have the tools, resources, and space to advance their careers and lead full and satisfying lives. Winning the 2023 Top Workplaces Industry Awards is a testament to Benchmark Gensuite’s commitment to providing a nurturing and supporting environment for our team members.
To learn more about Benchmark Gensuite®, visit www.benchmarkgensuite.com. Details about the Energage are available at https://www.energage.com/.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees.
