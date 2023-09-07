Highlights from Construction Links Network - September 7, 2023
SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 7, 2023
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
Top videos this week include a suicide awareness video by PCL Construction. Construction workers have a 65 percent higher suicide rate than workers in all other sectors, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. World Suicide Prevention Day is on September 10 this year. World Suicide Prevention Day is a chance for everyone to join the Canadian Association For Suicide Prevention in promoting the understanding about suicide: those impacted by a suicide attempt or loss, family and friends, charitable organizations, professionals, politicians, volunteers and community members.
In the second top video courtesy of Civil Mentors, Saudi Arabia is swiftly reshaping its landscape through pioneering initiatives, revolutionizing architecture, engineering, and sustainability. From towering skyscrapers to futuristic cities, the country's journey is extraordinary. Renowned for its vast deserts, Saudi Arabia is now aiming to create a river longer than the Nile, set to transform its terrain. The question arises: can this ambitious project succeed, or will it bring more harm than good?
More content shared this week includes:
• ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 23
• Reality Capture 101
• The Power of Great Stories
• Do you know about On-Site and Excess Soil Management?
• KSU Shamrock Practice Facility Construction Time-Lapse
• Report on Comments Toward Development of 2024 USHGC, USPSHTC Now Available for Download
• First steps toward decarbonizing construction
• Report on Comments Toward Development of 2023 WE·Stand Now Available for Download
• Digital Marketing Tips for Construction Contractors
• IAPMO R&T Lab Opens Product Test Lab in Mexico
• Seeing Through Walls Where it Really Matters
• The Digital Transformation of the Construction Jobsite is on the Horizon: Here’s What You Need to Know
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
