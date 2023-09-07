Revolutionary Mobile Duress RTLS Tech to Enhance Security and Emergency Response in Australian Hospital and Prisons

inTechnology Distribution is one of the fastest growing value-added IT distributors (VAD) across the Asia Pacific region.

InTechnology launches first Actall install in Australia

We are thrilled to be involved with the first hospital in Australia to embrace Actall's Mobile Duress RTLS technology” — Mark Winter

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ground-breaking development that promises to revolutionize the mobile duress security and emergency response landscape in Australia for both the prison and healthcare industries, inTechnology Distribution is pleased to announce the first hospital in Australia has announced the deployment of Actall's cutting-edge Mobile Duress RTLS (Real-Time Location System) technology within its new emergency department expansion. This milestone event marks a significant shift in security measures, signaling a departure from the widely used Bosch Security Escort system towards Actall's innovative solution.

The decision to implement Actall's Mobile Duress RTLS technology comes as part of the hospital's commitment to ensuring the highest levels of security, safety, and rapid response within its premises. With an ever-increasing need for efficient emergency communication and incident management, Actall's system is set to redefine the standards for mobile duress security and emergency response in critical environments.

Actall's Mobile Duress RTLS technology offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to the unique demands of healthcare and prison settings. The system combines real-time location tracking, two-way communication, and panic alerts into a single, seamless platform that empowers staff to instantly summon assistance and provides security personnel with precise location information. This ensures swift and effective responses to emergencies, minimizing potential risks and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to be involved with the first hospital in Australia to embrace Actall's Mobile Duress RTLS technology," said Mark Winter, Chief Executive Officer at inTechnology Distribution. "The security and well-being of patients and staff are of paramount importance, and Actall's innovative technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing leading mobile duress technology within complex architectural environments."

“Actall's Mobile Duress RTLS technology has already established its reputation as a game-changer within the prison industry across North America by replacing the Bosch Security Escort system”, Mark said. “Its success in this arena has garnered attention from various sectors, including healthcare, where the need for real-time communication and rapid response is equally crucial”, Mark concluded.

“This adoption of Actall's technology not only showcases the hospital's dedication to embracing advancements that directly benefit patient care and staff safety, but it also highlights Australia's leadership in adopting state-of-the-art solutions within its healthcare and prison infrastructure”, said Bob Hampe, President & CEO at Actall Corporation. "This deployment signifies an important milestone in Actall's expansion strategy. It is our continued goal to assist our clientele establish and maintain a secure setting for both staff and security personnel working in complex architectural environments, such as prisons, behavioral health, and healthcare sectors across the Asia Pacific region”, Bob concluded.

Actall is exclusively distributed by inTechnology Distribution across the Asia Pacific region.

About inTechnology Distribution

Founded in 1999, inTechnology Distribution is one of the fastest growing value-added IT distributors (VAD) across the Asia Pacific region, working with thousands of Reseller Partners driving business opportunities and exceeding revenue expectations across the region. inTechnology Distribution has a team of sales and engineering experts focusing on RTLS, Wi-Fi, BLE, RFID, messaging, integration and cyber security, with over 155 years of collective experience. Our inTechnology team have completed over 300+ RTLS projects, designed over 350+ Wi-Fi, BLE & RFID enterprise networks, and completed over 30 enterprise-grade messaging and integration projects.

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced systems engineering firm for Indoor Positioning Solutions. Our technical expertise stems from our success in deploying locating systems in extremely difficult & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in environments where other providers cannot, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which the RT Group operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, the RT Group’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in the RT Group’s other news releases and filings. The RT Group expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

