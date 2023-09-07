Submit Release
Pureinsights Successfully Migrates Aldrich & Bonnefin Law Firm Websites to New Search Platform

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights”), the leading independent integrator of search and AI technologies, announced today that it has successfully migrated website search platforms for Aldrich & Bonnefin, a law firm committed to meeting the needs of California's financial institutions. The firm's websites were moved to a modernized search platform that is more secure, scalable, and user-friendly. Pureinsights also continues to support the search element and publishing on the websites.

"We are pleased to have partnered with Pureinsights on this project," said Anne McEvilly, President & CEO of Aldrich & Bonnefin. "They were able to migrate our websites quickly and efficiently, and they have been providing excellent support. We are confident that our new websites will help us better serve our clients."

Pureinsights has helped hundreds of customers build better, smarter search applications through the combination of consulting, complementary technology, and fully managed services.

"We are proud to have helped Aldrich & Bonnefin migrate their website search to a new platform," said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. "We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible search solutions, and we are confident that our latest project will help them achieve their business goals."

About Pureinsights™

Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. Now we can take you "Beyond Search", using Generative AI models like ChatGPT and Google Bard together with Vector Search, Knowledge Graphs, and Natural Language Processing to modernize your organization's search capabilities and deliver the intuitive search experience users want. "Just make it work like Google."

Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.
For more information about Pureinsights services and technology visit us at pureinsights.com

Graham Gillen
Pureinsights Technology Corporation
