Lane closures on State Street to change daily

BISMARCK, N.D. – Lane closures on State Street will be changing daily starting Wednesday night, Sept. 6. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared for traffic changes over the next two weeks.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

