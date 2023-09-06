Attorney Anthony Russo Interviewed on CNN About Burger King's False Advertising
Attorney Anthony Russo was recently interviewed by Phil Mattingly on 'CNN This Morning' where he answered questions about the recent Burger King lawsuit filing.
Consumers have the right to know what they are getting when they order food”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Case 1:22-cv-20925-RKA - This week Attorney Anthony Russo was interviewed on CNN This Morning about a class-action lawsuit he filed against Burger King alleging that the fast-food chain is falsely advertising its food products.
— Anthony Russo
The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Florida, claims that Burger King has been using misleading advertising to make its food appear larger than it actually is. Russo specifically cited the chain's advertisements for the Whopper, which he said are "grossly misrepresented" in order to deceive customers.
"Consumers have the right to know what they are getting when they order food," Russo said in the interview. "Burger King is taking advantage of its customers by falsely advertising the size of its food."
The Russo Firm and co-counsels, James Kelly and Mark Panzavecchia, are seeking damages for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit and requiring Burger King to stop falsely advertising its food.
Burger King has denied the allegations in the lawsuit. The company said that its advertising is "truthful and accurate" and that the Whopper is "made with the same high-quality ingredients that our customers expect."
The case is still in its early stages, but Russo said that he is “pleased with [US District] Judge Altman’s most recent ruling” which gave the case permission to move forward. In the ruling, the Judge said it should be left to jurors to "tell us what reasonable people think".
"Burger King needs to be held accountable for misleading its customers," Russo said. "This is not just about the Whopper. It is about protecting consumers from false advertising across the board."
The interview on CNN This Morning was a major victory for Russo and the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. It brought the issue of false advertising to the attention of a national audience and helped to raise awareness of the problem. Russo said that he is hopeful that the lawsuit will lead to changes in the way that fast-food companies advertise their food.
"This is a fight for all consumers," Russo said. "We need to make sure that companies are not allowed to get away with false advertising. We need to hold them accountable for their actions."
Anthony Russo Interview on CNN about Burger King Class Action Lawsuit