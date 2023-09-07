Center City Charlotte's Newest Rooftop Venue Offers a Prime Location for Weddings, Social & Corporate Events & More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently expanded, Rooftop 230 now offers the public its dramatic views of Uptown Charlotte for event bookings. The modernized open-air venue is the first step in the twelve million dollars worth of renovations to Holiday Inn Charlotte Center City. Guests can now enjoy breathtaking scenery and over 7,000 square feet of space.
This newly updated rooftop features exclusive amenities to turn daydreams into reality under the scenic skyline. The diverse event space is ideal for hosting company parties, luncheons, bridal showers, or even dream weddings.
Guests of all ages are offered an intimate surrounding – twinkling bistro lights and vibrant green step-and-repeat walls. From the sleek, upscale décor to the contemporary greenery perfect for photo opportunities, Rooftop 230 provides an outdoor ceremony flow and added enhancements with chairs, couches, and even a bar with stunning city views. All of this is located atop a hotel tower featuring guest accommodations, an on-site restaurant, and a parking garage.
The experience is elevated with mouthwatering cuisine from forchetta, led by award-winning Chef Luca Annunzaiata. As a Food Network Chopped Champion, he takes pride in every dish he prepares. Rooftop 230 looks forward to hosting many events under the stars!
For more information or to book your event, contact Jami Hill, Director of Sales & Marketing, hillj@gfhotels.com or 704.335.5400 extension 470.
ABOUT HOLIDAY INN® CHARLOTTE CENTER CITY
As one of the top hotels in the fashionable Uptown Charlotte area, the Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City offers an ideal location just eight miles from Charlotte Douglas Airport (CLT). Adjacent to the Spectrum Center, the property makes it easy to catch a concert or sporting event. It also provides close proximity to Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL Carolina Panthers, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Truist Center, and the Charlotte Convention Center. Race fans can catch all the action at The Charlotte Motor Speedway, just a short drive away. The perfect uptown location, stylishly appointed rooms, and high-quality service combine to rank the property among the most sought-after hotels in the area.
Guests can enjoy complimentary high-speed, wireless Internet access in all rooms and common areas. Meeting and event spaces at the property can accommodate up to 450 guests. The hotel's top-notch amenities include award-winning Italian eatery forchetta, a rooftop venue with city views, as well as free transportation within three miles of the hotel.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With nearly 130 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 30 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Candice Kochenour
Candice Kochenour
