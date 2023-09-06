Submit Release
Smart Home Company, RYSE Inc. Launches Equity Round at $1.25/Share

Smart Home Company, RYSE Inc., kicks off online equity round open to the public

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RYSE Inc., has announced that it will be offering equity shares in the company to the public, via an online Community Round. The opportunity allows investors to purchase shares at a price of $1.25/share – a 25% increase from the price of their previous round.

RYSE is the Internet-of-Things (IoT) company behind the SmartShade, a patent-protected device that automates window shades already installed in homes, offices, and other commercial properties.

The SmartShade and RYSE’s other products comprise an affordable set of solutions for those seeking enhanced comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency. Their award-winning technology is protected by 6 issued patents and 3 pending, all filed in the U.S., Canada, EU, and China.

Having generated over $7M in revenue exclusively online, they are mere weeks away from launching their products in retail stores. Their unique approach to automation has positioned them at the forefront of the global smart shades market that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Founder/CEO, Trung Pham, says “Our vision is to own the smart shades category. We want RYSE to be synonymous with smart shades — just like what Nest is to the thermostat, Ring is to the doorbell, and Dyson is to the vacuum.”

The online public offering is made possible in Canada through an Offering Memorandum, and in the U.S. through Regulation A+, which allows companies to acquire funding from accredited and non-accredited investors.

RYSE’s Community Round can be accessed by U.S. and international investors at https://invest.helloryse.com.

“We’re extremely excited to provide investors with the opportunity to invest in our company. We have made significant progress towards our goal, and I cannot emphasize enough how important our retail launch will be for our company and our investors,” says Pham.

Terms for the Community Round are as follows:
- Common shares priced at $1.25 USD
- Minimum investment of $1,000 USD
- Funding goal set at $2.5 million USD

For more information, view the Offering Circular and Offering Memorandum for RYSE Inc.

