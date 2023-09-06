Submit Release
Arrests Made in Shooting that Left 1 Dead, 5 Injured

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch arrest three men after a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one dead and five injured in Southwest DC.

On September 5, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., First District officers responded to the 200 block of M Street, Southwest for the report of a shooting inside of an apartment. Upon arrival, officers located two men who had been shot and one man suffering from injuries sustained from a fall from the building.

One of the shooting victims, 32-year-old Matthew Miller, of Southwest, DC, died at the scene, and the other two men were transported to local hospitals by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, three men walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. First District officers and Homicide detectives worked closely during this investigation to locate and analyze security camera footage and determined these men were also shot in this incident.

All three, 22-year-old Keshawn Lavender, of Southeast, DC, 27-year-old Deandre Sams, of Southeast, DC, and 36-year-old Raymond Mathis, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Felony Murder).

“I am grateful for the hard work and professionalism of our First District Patrol Officers and Homicide Detectives to quickly conduct a thorough investigation leading to the arrest of the suspects,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said today. “The Metropolitan Police Department is working around the clock to protect this city and because of their dedication on this case, we were able to make numerous homicide arrests less than 12 hours later.”

